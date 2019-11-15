|
|
Steven J. Tuecke, 52, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Joliet Area Community Hospice. Born in Lincoln, Nebraska, Steve grew up in Albany, New York and later DeKalb, Illinois. He graduated from St. Olaf College with a B.A. in Mathematics and a concentration in Computer Science. Steve dedicated his 30-year career to creating software to support scientific research, first at Argonne National Laboratory, and for the last decade, at the University of Chicago, where he was director of Globus. He also served first as chief executive officer and then chief technology officer at Univa Corporation, a company he co-founded with Ian Foster and Carl Kesselman. Steve cherished his time with family, loved hanging out with friends, and had a passion for hiking and snowboarding. Steve is survived in death by his wife, Karla Horsch, their three children, Max, Eva, and Alex, his mother Patricia, brother Jeffrey (Rebecca), and niece Addison, as well as many friends and colleagues. He was preceded in death by his father John E. Tuecke. A celebration of life memorial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, at Altgeld Hall, 116 Altgeld Hall, DeKalb. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Brain Tumor Association.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 15, 2019