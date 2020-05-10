|
LIBERTYVILLE - Steven James Gissing, 33, a resident of Libertyville for 16 years, died suddenly on May 2, 2020. Steve "Kentucky" was the son of Michael and Kathryn Gissing, of Libertyville; brother to Katie Jacobs (Zach Jacobs); and uncle to their son, Lucas of Lexington, KY. He was also grandson to his only living grandparent, Esther Gissing, of Lexington, KY. He graduated from Libertyville High School and attended Lake County Community College. He most recently was employed at Chrissoulas restaurant in downtown Libertyville. Steve was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church where he had been an usher at the 12:30 p.m. Mass. Steve loved sports and was a dedicated University of Kentucky Wildcat basketball and football fan. He could be seen most days wearing some form of UK labeled clothing, even if it was only a "T" shirt underneath his dressier work attire. Thus the rationale to support his nickname of Kentucky. But, Steve was also a true supporter of Chicago professional sports and loved going to Cubs, Bears, Bulls, and Blackhawks games whenever he could. Many people called him a friend. He had a warm heart and a gift for making people of any age feel comfortable. He loved chatting-up his friends in town. His death leaves a big hole in the lives of his family and the many that called him a friend. He was loved and will be missed. Due to the current world-wide health situation, Steve's funeral will be private with only his immediate family. He will be buried at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to any charitable organization that provide support to restaurant and bar workers during these difficult times. And, to please remember to use the take-out services of your favorite restaurant. Funeral arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel, www.libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 10, 2020