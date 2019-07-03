Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gilbert Catholic Church
301 E. Belvidere Rd.
Grayslake, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for STEVEN LEIDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEVEN JAY LEIDER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEVEN JAY LEIDER Obituary
Steven Jay Leider, 71, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at his home in Grayslake. Born in Morton Grove, Ill., to Marion (Haupt) and Richard Leider, he graduated Forest View High School in 1966. He then married Margaret "Marti" McAteer on Nov. 25, 1972. Shortly after, with the support of his family, Steve opened Leiders Garden Greenery. Over the next four decades, he grew into an integral piece of the Grayslake and St. Gilbert's communities. In addition to 60-hour weeks in the greenhouse, Steve volunteered for church committees, coached numerous soccer and basketball teams, and built a loving family alongside a successful business. Steven is survived by his three children, Megan (Tom Henkey), Brian (Caitlin Zvoleff) and Nicholas (Megan Weekley); partner Diane Lyle; sisters Cathie Burns (Al), Sue Devanie (Terry) and Chris Bohlmann (Mike); and two golden retrievers, Dylan and Daisy. Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Strang Funeral Chapel, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, Ill., from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Gilbert Catholic Church, 301 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, Ill. Flowers or a donation to the Mart Leider Foundation, a family-run charity supporting children of cancer patients, would be appreciated. For more information, please call 847-223-8122 or log on to www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
Download Now