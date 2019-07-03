Steven Jay Leider, 71, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at his home in Grayslake. Born in Morton Grove, Ill., to Marion (Haupt) and Richard Leider, he graduated Forest View High School in 1966. He then married Margaret "Marti" McAteer on Nov. 25, 1972. Shortly after, with the support of his family, Steve opened Leiders Garden Greenery. Over the next four decades, he grew into an integral piece of the Grayslake and St. Gilbert's communities. In addition to 60-hour weeks in the greenhouse, Steve volunteered for church committees, coached numerous soccer and basketball teams, and built a loving family alongside a successful business. Steven is survived by his three children, Megan (Tom Henkey), Brian (Caitlin Zvoleff) and Nicholas (Megan Weekley); partner Diane Lyle; sisters Cathie Burns (Al), Sue Devanie (Terry) and Chris Bohlmann (Mike); and two golden retrievers, Dylan and Daisy. Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Strang Funeral Chapel, 410 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, Ill., from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Gilbert Catholic Church, 301 E. Belvidere Rd., Grayslake, Ill. Flowers or a donation to the Mart Leider Foundation, a family-run charity supporting children of cancer patients, would be appreciated. For more information, please call 847-223-8122 or log on to www.strangfuneral.org. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 3, 2019