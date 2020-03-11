Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
405 W. State Route 176
Island Lake, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
405 W. State Route 176
Island Lake, IL
View Map

STEVEN JOHN STILLER

STEVEN JOHN STILLER Obituary
ISLAND LAKE - Steven John Stiller, age 65, was a resident of Island Lake, IL for 39 years. Steve was the beloved husband for 42 years of Karen (nee Linneweh); loving father of Kelly and Steven Joseph (Katie); cherished brother of James (Charlotte) and Susan (Dan) Goldberg; fond uncle and great uncle of many. Steve was born May 24, 1954 in Evanston, to the late Joseph and Lillian Stiller and passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington, IL. Steve was a Village of Island Lake Trustee, Wauconda Township Trustee, member of the Lions Club, Jaycees, Free Mason, Wauconda Band Boosters, St. John's Board of Church Properties Chairman, SMTA President and Treasurer and active volunteer for the Turkey Trot and Main Street Attraction. Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020, from 4-8 pm at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084 and on Saturday, from 10 am to time of funeral service at 11 am at St. John Lutheran Church, 405 W. State Route 176, Island Lake, IL 60042, 847-526-7614. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Main Street Attraction, c/o Village of Wauconda, 101 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. Funeral information, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
