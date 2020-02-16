|
ST. CHARLES - Steven L. Smith, 74, passed away on February 11, 2020. He was born on April 20, 1945 in Chicago, IL. He was a 1963 graduate of MacArthur High School in Decatur, followed by Millikin University in 1967. Steve then married his high school sweetheart, Nanette Gustin Smith, before attending graduate school at the University of Illinois. Steve joined the United States Air Force and became a pilot, flying reconnaissance during the Vietnam War. Steve and Nan settled in Wheaton where they raised their two daughters. He lost the love of his life in 1989 after her battle with cancer. Steve cherished his time with his family, looked forward to weekly golf outings and fish frys with his buddies, enjoyed his travels to Mexico and Paris, loved his job so much that he never wanted to retire and counted his clients as dear friends, never missed a chance to watch his beloved Bears and Cubs, and was the #1 fan of his daughters, granddaughters, and grandsons at their sporting events, especially volleyball. He was a very proud, thoughtful, and caring father and grandfather and will be greatly missed. Steven is survived by his daughters Laurie (Ryan) Slavik of St. Charles and Holly (Brian) Weiss of Menomonee Falls, WI, his grandchildren Kyra, Mckenna, Bayden, Ben, Camryn, and Nolan, and his sister Valerie of Valdosta, GA. He was preceded in death by his wife Nanette, his parents Lynn and Regina Smith, and his parents-in-law Dale and Joanne Gustin. In lieu of flowers, if you are so inclined, please make a donation to the , or give your waitstaff an extra tip, or "pay it forward" with a random act of kindness, in honor of Steve. A memorial service will be held at St. Matthew United Church of Christ in Wheaton, IL on Friday February 28th at 5:00pm.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 16, 2020