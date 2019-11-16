|
BATAVIA - Steven M. "Mike" Repka, age 62, passed away November 13, 2019. He was born to Jeannine and Harold Repka in Berwyn. Mike served in the Navy on the USS Wabash from 1976 to 1978. After his service in the navy Mike attended Elgin Community College for two years. Mike was a professional driver at Estes Express Lines, in Elgin IL and was registered with Homeland Security. Mike and his wife Kimberly enjoyed boating and fishing on the Chain of Lakes. His greatest pleasure was found in taking walks and spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving wife Kimberly, daughter Jordan (Michael) Voeks, grandson Tobyn, sister Karen (John) Joanis, and four nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his daughter Samantha Jeannine Repka, and his parents. Visitation will be 10:00 A.M to Noon, Monday, November 18, 2019, at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 E. Main Street, St. Charles, IL 60174. A Funeral Service will follow the visitation at 12 Noon at Yurs Funeral Home. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Geneva, IL. Contributions in Mike's memory may be made to the Shriners. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or at www.yursfuneralhomes.com.
