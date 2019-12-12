Daily Herald Obituaries
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Steven R. Petersen,68, was the beloved husband of Patricia A. Petersen; Loving Father of Steven M.; Loving brother of Barry Petersen and Heidi Nordquist (Mark); Loving Brother in Law Ray Boyle (Joyce); and many other loved relatives. He was born October 23, 1951 and passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 12 P.M. until 2 P.M. at Geils Funeral Home, 260 W. Irving Park Road, Wood Dale, 630-766-3232. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Vitas Innovative Hospice Care.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
