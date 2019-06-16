|
DES PLAINES - Steven Randolph Sherman, a lifelong resident of Des Plaines, Ill., passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. An avid philatelist, Steven was an active member of The Scandinavian Stamp Club, The Glen Ellyn Philatelic Club and the Northwest Stamp Club. Steve was also a member of the Friends of the Mount Prospect, Arlington Heights and Des Plaines Public Libraries. He was the Secretary of the Skjold Lodge of the Sons of Norway. Steven was the dear brother of Levi (Cherie) Sherman and William (Jacque) Sherman; loving uncle to Robert (Nicole) Sherman and James (Elizabeth) Sherman; great-uncle to Eileen (David) Britton, Aaron, Collin, David, Brianna and William Sherman; cherished nephew of Birdie (the late Walter) Oden and cousin to many. Steven will be interred with his parents in Russell, Kansas. A Memorial visitation will be held on June 22, 2019 at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St. (Northwest Highway/Route 14 at Rand Road), Des Plaines, IL.) from 11am until the Memorial Service at 2pm. For additional information, please call 847-824-5155 or visit www.oehlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 16, 2019