BARTLETT - Steven S. Pry, 79, formerly of Bass Lake, Indiana, husband of the late Carol; father of Lynette Cohrs; grandfather of Charles and Erin (Alan); brother of Marlys, Henry (Gwynn), Dorothy (Don) Scow and Robert (Cathie) and the late Roger, Michael, Jerry, Richard and Edward; son of the late Stephen and Ethel. Visitation Saturday, November 7th, 10:00 am until the time of his service 12:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.) Bartlett. Interment Bartlett Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to PKD Foundation
, PO Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187 would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
.