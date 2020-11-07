1/
STEVEN S. PRY
BARTLETT - Steven S. Pry, 79, formerly of Bass Lake, Indiana, husband of the late Carol; father of Lynette Cohrs; grandfather of Charles and Erin (Alan); brother of Marlys, Henry (Gwynn), Dorothy (Don) Scow and Robert (Cathie) and the late Roger, Michael, Jerry, Richard and Edward; son of the late Stephen and Ethel. Visitation Saturday, November 7th, 10:00 am until the time of his service 12:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.) Bartlett. Interment Bartlett Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to PKD Foundation, PO Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187 would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Service
12:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
