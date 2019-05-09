|
MT. PROSPECT - Stewart "Nails" Sramek age 57. Beloved son of the late James and Patricia Sramek; loving brother of Monica (Ken) Traversone, James (Linda) Sramek, Terry (Peggy) Sramek, Mickey Sramek, Maggie (Dan) Thomas, Dan (Kay) Sramek, Sheila (Dave) Henneman and the late Dennis Sramek; dear uncle of Amy, Jason, James, Ryan, Katie, Chris, Brandon, Jake, Bryan, Paige, Dylan, A.J. and Casey. Visitation Friday May 10, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Prayers Saturday May 11, 9:30 a.m. from Friedrichs Funeral Home to St. Emily Church, 1400 E. Central Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056 Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Funeral information 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
