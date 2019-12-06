|
Stuart R. Swanson, 69, of Elgin passed away on December 4, 2019. He was born in Elgin on November 29, 1950 to Harold and Vera. Stuart was an avid golfer and loved spending time with his family. He had been working part time at Sam's Club, where he enjoyed the comradery of his fellow colleagues. Stuart is survived by his wife of 35 and a half years, Sharla; children, Matt Metcalf, Amanda (Randy) James; grandchildren, Matthew B. Metcalf, Ava James, Ivy James; and two siblings, Jake (Dorthy) Swanson and Steve Swanson. He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Kay, Charles, Dick, Doug. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 12:30PM at Laird Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home. For information, please call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 6, 2019