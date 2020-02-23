Daily Herald Obituaries
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
River Valley Memorial Gardens
West Dundee, IL
SUE ANN JOHNSON


1943 - 2020
SUE ANN JOHNSON Obituary
Sue Ann Johnson, 76, of Elgin, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was born on July 7, 1943 in Elgin the daughter of Robert & Violet Johnson. She was a resident of Elgin all of her life graduating from Elgin High School in 1961. She worked various jobs in the Elgin area throughout her life. The Lord blessed her with a beautiful singing voice which she shared with the choir and congregation of Cornerstone United Methodist Church, where she was a lifelong member. She is survived by her sister, Sandra Lee (Philip) Kenyon of South Carolina; 2 nephews: Todd (Silvia) Kenyon of Germany and Kyle (Gina) Kenyon of South Carolina; 2 grandnieces: Tamara Marie Kenyon of Germany and Melissa Sue Kenyon of German; 1 great grandniece Latisha Lee Kenyon of Germany and a special friend Linda Redmond. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at River Valley Memorial Gardens in West Dundee. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 23, 2020
