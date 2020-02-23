|
Sue Ann Johnson, 76, of Elgin, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was born on July 7, 1943 in Elgin the daughter of Robert & Violet Johnson. She was a resident of Elgin all of her life graduating from Elgin High School in 1961. She worked various jobs in the Elgin area throughout her life. The Lord blessed her with a beautiful singing voice which she shared with the choir and congregation of Cornerstone United Methodist Church, where she was a lifelong member. She is survived by her sister, Sandra Lee (Philip) Kenyon of South Carolina; 2 nephews: Todd (Silvia) Kenyon of Germany and Kyle (Gina) Kenyon of South Carolina; 2 grandnieces: Tamara Marie Kenyon of Germany and Melissa Sue Kenyon of German; 1 great grandniece Latisha Lee Kenyon of Germany and a special friend Linda Redmond. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at River Valley Memorial Gardens in West Dundee. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 23, 2020