1/1
SUE ANN KILBOURNE
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SUE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Sue Ann Kilbourne was born August 20, 1937 in Cleveland, OH to Albert and Wilma (nee Diederich) Shipacasse. She died September 22, 2020 at Addolorata Villa in Wheeling. Sue was an unstoppable force and an unmovable foundation for her family, friends and anyone who stopped in at 9 West Suffield Drive for a visit or who needed shelter for a day, a week, a year or longer. Sue was fiercely loyal, quietly stern, quick to laugh, and always there with a hug, a brownie, or anything else one needed. Sue was devotedly Catholic and an active member of St. Edna's parish. Beginning in the 1980's, when the Kilbourne kids started college, Sue began a home-based daycare center. The operation was run on love, Disney movies and chicken nuggets. Sue and Bob were more than wife and husband; they modeled what a loving couple should be. Sue was an incredible wife, mother, friend, and caregiver. We are all blessed to have known her. We have been mourning her loss over the years as Alzheimer's took her from us. Sue is survived by her children Patrick Kilbourne, Michael (Michelle) Kilbourne, Timothy (Yoshiko) Kilbourne, Kevin (Jeanette) Kilbourne, Brian (Denise) Kilbourne, Kelly (Daniel) McCall and Megan (Clint) Conzemius; her many grandchildren, the many others that called her "Grandma Sue," two great grandchildren and by her siblings John Shipacasse and Linda (Terry) Cook. Sue is preceded in death by her husband Robert W. Kilbourne; her daughter Mary Kilbourne and by her parents. Those wishing to attend Sue's funeral remotely may do so by watching the live video stream on his Tribute Wall at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com, where you can also leave a memory or message of condolence. The Mass will be streamed on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Funeral information and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved