ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Sue Ann Kilbourne was born August 20, 1937 in Cleveland, OH to Albert and Wilma (nee Diederich) Shipacasse. She died September 22, 2020 at Addolorata Villa in Wheeling. Sue was an unstoppable force and an unmovable foundation for her family, friends and anyone who stopped in at 9 West Suffield Drive for a visit or who needed shelter for a day, a week, a year or longer. Sue was fiercely loyal, quietly stern, quick to laugh, and always there with a hug, a brownie, or anything else one needed. Sue was devotedly Catholic and an active member of St. Edna's parish. Beginning in the 1980's, when the Kilbourne kids started college, Sue began a home-based daycare center. The operation was run on love, Disney movies and chicken nuggets. Sue and Bob were more than wife and husband; they modeled what a loving couple should be. Sue was an incredible wife, mother, friend, and caregiver. We are all blessed to have known her. We have been mourning her loss over the years as Alzheimer's took her from us. Sue is survived by her children Patrick Kilbourne, Michael (Michelle) Kilbourne, Timothy (Yoshiko) Kilbourne, Kevin (Jeanette) Kilbourne, Brian (Denise) Kilbourne, Kelly (Daniel) McCall and Megan (Clint) Conzemius; her many grandchildren, the many others that called her "Grandma Sue," two great grandchildren and by her siblings John Shipacasse and Linda (Terry) Cook. Sue is preceded in death by her husband Robert W. Kilbourne; her daughter Mary Kilbourne and by her parents. Those wishing to attend Sue's funeral remotely may do so by watching the live video stream on his Tribute Wall at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
, where you can also leave a memory or message of condolence. The Mass will be streamed on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Funeral information and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com
or 847-253-0168.