Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Roselle United Methodist Church
206 S. Rush St.
Roselle, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SUE CAPRIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUE C. CAPRIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUE C. CAPRIO Obituary
Sue C. Caprio beloved wife of the late Gerald C. Caprio; devoted mother of Angela (Mark) Psaltis, Sandra (Bill) Bero and Nicholas Stathas; dear sister of Jack (Mary) McKown; dear grandmother of Michael (Lindsay) Psaltis, Jaclyn Psaltis, Joseph (Shannon) Maretti, Antoinette (Rob) Wolter and great-grandmother of Lucas, Alexander, Chloe, Sophia and Carmella; dear aunt of Lori, Lisa and Lee. Funeral Friday 1:00 p.m. at Roselle United Methodist Church, 206 S. Rush St., Roselle, IL. 60172. Interment Private. Arrangements by Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 630-889-1700.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -