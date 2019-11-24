|
Sue C. Caprio beloved wife of the late Gerald C. Caprio; devoted mother of Angela (Mark) Psaltis, Sandra (Bill) Bero and Nicholas Stathas; dear sister of Jack (Mary) McKown; dear grandmother of Michael (Lindsay) Psaltis, Jaclyn Psaltis, Joseph (Shannon) Maretti, Antoinette (Rob) Wolter and great-grandmother of Lucas, Alexander, Chloe, Sophia and Carmella; dear aunt of Lori, Lisa and Lee. Funeral Friday 1:00 p.m. at Roselle United Methodist Church, 206 S. Rush St., Roselle, IL. 60172. Interment Private. Arrangements by Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 630-889-1700.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 24, 2019