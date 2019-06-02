Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SUE CASSIDAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUE ELLEN CASSIDAY


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
SUE ELLEN CASSIDAY Obituary
BARRINGTON - Sue Ellen Cassiday, 81, passed away peacefully from Parkinson's Disease on May 28, 2019. She was born on June 21, 1937 in Alexandria, VA to the late Byron and Phyllis (nee Hetche) Huie. Sue Ellen was united in marriage to John Cassiday on June 14, 1958; they celebrated 60 years of marriage and raised four children. Before motherhood, she was Deputy Clerk of the United States District Court of the Western District of Virginia, while she obtained her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the University of Virginia. She has been an Elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Evanston and taught Precepts Ministries Bible courses for a number of years. She traveled on Precepts Bible tours abroad. Since then, she has raised and shown her beloved Keeshonds including her Champion Gospel. Sue Ellen will be deeply missed by her loving husband, John; children, John Byron, Constance Sue, Stacy Lee and Grant Benjamin Cassiday; and 9 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorial visitation will be Thursday, June 6, from 4 PM until 8 PM at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main Street (Lake-Cook Rd) Barrington, IL 60010. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Charge Against Cancer, Canine Cancer Research Fund, www.charge-against-cancer.com/ For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home
View Now