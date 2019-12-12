Daily Herald Obituaries
Sue W. Cywinski, nee Woodward, age 81, passed away peacefully on December 6, following her battle with lymphoma. She joins her beloved late husband, John S. Cywinski, MD, after 23 years apart. Sue was the loving mother of Kathleen (Greg) Whitacre, John (Laura) Cywinski, Cindy (Mike) Perrino, Julie (Scott) Dougherty, and Susan Cywinski-Zebell; proud grandmother of Nico, John, Dan, Kristin, Connor, Christina, Brennan, Ryan, Alyssa, Ryan, Colin, Arianna, Michael, McKenna, and Danny; dear sister of Joan (the late Allan) Walton, Kenneth (Linda), and Jim (Pam) Woodward, and the late Ann (the late Ron) Sushinski and the late Dave (Marybeth) Woodward; and fond aunt and cousin of many. Visitation: Saturday, December 14, 2019 8:00 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, December 14, 2019 9:15 a.m at Visitation Catholic Church. 779 S York St, Elmhurst. (~1 mile south from funeral home) Interment: All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines While Sue battled lymphoma, her brother's 5-year-old grandson currently battles a recurrence of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the "Fight for Miles" GoFundMe account by visiting and noting "in memory of Sue Cy." gofundme.com/f/37z4c-fight-for-miles. For funeral information, call 630-832-0018 or visit www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
