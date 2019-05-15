Daily Herald Obituaries
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:15 PM
St. Walter Church
ROSELLE - Susan A. Borkowicz (nee Laut), age 75, of Pingree Grove, formerly of Roselle, beloved wife for 53 years of Paul G. Borkowicz; devoted mother of Danielle (Dave) Mosquera and Brandon (Kristin) Borkowicz; dear grandmother of Brian, Mikaela and Isabella Mosquera; dear sister of Chris (Jan) Laut; dear sister-in-law of Daniel (Denise) and Ralph (Candy) Borkowicz; loving daughter of the late Walter and Genevieve Laut and dear aunt of many. Susan was a volunteer with Mended Hearts at Alexian Brothers Medical Center. Funeral Friday, family and friends are asked to gather 11:00 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle to St. Walter Church. Mass 12:15 p.m. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3:00-9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For information, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mended Hearts or Salvation Army.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 15, 2019
