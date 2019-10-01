|
BARTLETT - Susan A. Jarosinski (nee Werhane) passed away Sunday, September 29. An artist and nature lover, Susan was a devout caregiver to her family. Beloved wife of the late Stephen, Sr.; loving mother of Cindy Givler, Julie Gordon, Stephen, Jr. (Janan), and John (Eileen); beloved grandmother of John (fiancee Breanne Mitchell) Gordon, Jillian (Austin) Cappaert, Mitchell, Lindsey, and Kayla Jarosinski, and the late Jacob Gordon, and one great-grandchild on the way; dear sister of Barbara (the late Leonard) Egly and Leslie (Gordon) Averill. Visitation Wednesday, October 2 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Funeral Thursday, 10:30am. Following services cremation private at Countryside Crematory. Interment to follow at Wayne Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Free To Be Me Playground, c/o Bartlett Parks Foundation at www.bartlettparks.org/bartlett-parks-foundation/, appreciated. Information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 1, 2019