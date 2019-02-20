Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gilbert Catholic Church
301 E. Belvidere Road
Grayslake, IL
View Map
GRAYSLAKE - Susan A. Stauner, 98, a resident of Grayslake, IL, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at her home. She was born October 11, 1920. Susan was a member of St. Gilbert Catholic Church and Saint Mary's Women's Club. Susan is survived by her children Dolores (Bill) Spung, Ray (Nancy) Stauner, Marge (Bruce) Gilbert, Joanne Stauner, Joseph (Mary) Stauner, Mary Sue (Mike) Hendel, Larry (Yvette) Stauner, 17 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, brothers Walter, Eugene, and Bernard, sisters Mary and Eileen, and her loving caregiver Tanya. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph, 3 brothers, and 3 sisters. A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030. The funeral service is scheduled for Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Gilbert Catholic Church, 301 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake. Interment will be held after the services at St. Mary Cemetery in Buffalo Grove, IL. For more information, please contact 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
