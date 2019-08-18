|
|
Susan Alice (Scanlan) Krenek, a longtime resident of Lisle, passed away from complications of pneumonia on July 18, 2019, at Landmark Hospital, Naples, FL. She had been on vacation with her husband. Susan was born Sept. 4, 1960 in Elgin, IL, the daughter of William Gregory Scanlan and Phyllis (Gerhold) Scanlan. She and her family moved to Glen Ellyn in 1970. She graduated from Glenbard West High School in 1978, graduated with honors from College of DuPage in 1980, and graduated from IL State University in 1982, with a B.S. in Education. While attending College of DuPage, Susan met her future husband, Steven Edward Krenek, of Glen Ellyn. They were married at First United Methodist Church of Glen Ellyn, June 18, 1983. As well as being husband and wife, they were each other's best friend. She was a member of the Chapter KY, P.E.O. sisterhood, in Glen Ellyn, and a member of the Anan Harmon Chapter of DAR. Susan had worked in retail sales and spent several years in the toy and game industry. Later, she became active in teaching adults who were terrified of water and enjoyed seeing them conquer their fears. She is survived by her beloved husband, Steven, her mother, Phyllis, her sister, Diane Scanlan, of Naples, FL, brother, Eric (Dawn) Scanlan, of Pleasanton, CA, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward and Doris Krenek, of Elgin, sisters-in-law, Suzann (Jeff) Schroeder, of Woodstock, Sharyl Damhorst, of Naperville, treasured nieces and nephews, and many other relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, William. Susan was warm, thoughtful, compassionate and full of fun. She enjoyed traveling with her husband. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. A visitation will be held at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home, Glen Ellyn, on Sat., Aug. 24, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will follow at 4:00 p.m. Memorials may be given in Susan's name to the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicagoland and Northern IN., 30 S. Clark St., Ste. 200, Chicago, IL 60603, and to the Educational Loan Fund of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 18, 2019