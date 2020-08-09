Susan Arnold Kelly of Danville, IL, went to be with her Lord and Savior July 26, 2020 with her family by her side. Susan was born to Jack R. Arnold and Mary Alice (Hawley) Arnold on August 4th, 1941 in Danville, IL. She attended Danville schools and graduated from Danville High School in 1959. She married her HS sweetheart, Steve Kelly in Lewiston, Idaho June 1960, recently celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Together they saw much of the US during his baseball career. Susan enjoyed watching and keeping score at all baseball games, along with being an avid Cubs fan. Before cancer began to take its toll, she and Steve enjoyed camping and hiking in many of our National Parks and the Swiss Alps. She also always looked forward to their yearly trip to Sanibel Island. Susan graduated from Northern Illinois University with a BS degree in nursing. She earned advancement in orthopedics and managed the orthopedic unit at Northwestern (Delnor campus), Geneva, IL for 20 years. In addition to her parents and special father, William E. Wayland Jr., she was preceded in death by her daughters, Lori Sue Kelly and Jennifer Ann Kelly, to Cystic Fibrosis, one niece, Julie Link Daniels, and nephews, David Link and Steven Hosch. Susan is survived by her sisters, Nancy (Mike) Link, Suzanne Arnett, Cheri (Forest) Risch, Joan Gillett, Debi (Chris) Hosch, and brother William E. Wayland, III (Mara). She was the proud aunt to Diann Smith and 13 nephews. Tom, Michael, and Doug Link, John and Mark Arnett, Dan, David, and Josh Risch, Doug and Patrick Gillett, Andy Hosch, and Marshall and Drew Wayland. She was blessed to have had 35 great-nieces and nephews. Susan attended both the United Methodist Church of Geneva and St. James United Methodist Church in Danville, IL. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion Street Danville, IL 61832. Reverend Randall L. Robinson will officiate. It is kindly requested that those in attendance wear a mask and practice social distancing. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, Illinois, 3940 N Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834 is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made in Susan's memory to Cystic Fibrosis or American Cancer Society
