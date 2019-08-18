|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Susan B. Keefer was born on May 6, 1939 in Evanston, beloved daughter to Helen (nee Perry) Owens, granddaughter to Carleton and Margaret Perry, and little sister to David and Perry Owens. She died Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Arlington Heights. Susan loved life and loved sharing life with others. While those who knew her felt blessed to share her time and joy, Susan felt strongly that she was the one who was truly blessed by these relationships. Her overflowing love of life was grounded in her faith, her family, her friends, and particularly her grandchildren. But Susan's calling was teaching. She was a beloved second grade teacher at Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic School in Arlington Heights for almost 29 years, and continued to teach religious education after her retirement. Her personality, energy, and joy for life shone brightly, reaching over 1000 children through the years. In addition to a full career teaching, Susan was one of the "faces" of Northwest Community Hospital, working for more than 20 years at the front desk and coordinating the volunteers. Over the last year of her life, so many of her NCH friends and colleagues were able to return some of that love our mom had shared while she was a patient at the hospital. Susan is survived by her husband of 57 years, Thomas; children, Donald (Laura) Keefer, Kristin Keefer, and Stephen (Marianne) Keefer; grandchildren, Ryan, Jenna, Hannah and Colin; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; and brothers. Visitation Monday, August 19, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Prayers 10:15 am, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the funeral home, proceeding to Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 S. Mitchell, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 for a 11:00 am Funeral Mass. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations be made in memory of Sue Keefer, to the Gloria Rebek Scholarship Fund, at Our Lady of the Wayside School - http://www.olwschool.org/support-olw/donate-now/, or to the . Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 18, 2019