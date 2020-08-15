MUNDELEIN - Funeral services for Susan C. Denny are private. She was born October 6, 1961 in Joliet, IL, and died August 12, 2020 at home. Susan was a very avid reader. Most of all she was a very loving wife and loving mother and a very devoted friend. She is survived by her loving husband Gregory, her daughters Sarah (Gregory) Zink Jr. and Alice Denny, her grandchildren Robert Zink and Ember Zink, and a very large extended family. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com
or call 847-566-8020.