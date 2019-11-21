Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
SUSAN C. POWERS

CAROL STREAM - Susan C. Powers, 66, passed away November 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Tim Powers; loving mother of Sean (Erin) Powers; proud grandmother of Violet Powers; cherished daughter of Tommy and Arlene Atkins; dear sister of Debbie (Dean) Graver and Donna Atkins; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, November 25, 2019 from 9 a.m. until words of remembrance at 12 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Entombment Assumption Cemetery Wheaton, IL. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
