WOOD DALE - Susan Carol Coker (Sheldon), formerly of Wood Dale IL, passed away on August 30, 2020 in Surprise, AZ, at the age of 75. She was born in Chicago, December 2, 1944 to proud parents Dorothy and William Sheldon. She is survived by her husband, Douglas Coker Sr. and two sons, Doug Jr. and Michael; brother, Bill; and sister, Sandy McCauley; and six grandchildren, Amelia, Leah, Max, Nicholas, Emma, and Jacolyn. Susan received a kidney from her sister in 2015 that allowed her to spend another 5 years with us. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations to the National Kidney Foundation
would be sincerely appreciated, https://www.kidney.org/donation
. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 9:00AM - 1:00PM at Geils Funeral Home, 180 S. York Road, Bensenville, IL 60106. She will be laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery immediately following. Arrangements handled by Geils Funeral Home. For information, call 630-766-3232.