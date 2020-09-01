1/1
SUSAN E. ABRAHAM
HANOVER PARK - Susan E. Abraham (nee Jones), 66, of Hanover Park for 28 years. Born in Evanston, she peacefully passed away at her home on August 28, 2020. Susan worked for Gloria Jeans, and Macy's for 10 years. She was the beloved wife of Michael J. for 33 years; loving mother of Jennifer L. and Michelle L. Abraham; daughter of the late Doris and the late Jay Jones; dear sister of Carol (Jay) Robertson, Robert Jones, and the late Thomas Jones; she also leaves many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Memorial visitation Friday, September 4, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village, with a chapel service at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Susan G. Komen at ww5.komen.org. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 1, 2020.
