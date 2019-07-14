|
|
Susan Foley, 70, passed away July 11, 2019. Susan was the beloved daughter of Marie and the late Gordon Miller; Loving mother of Ann (Aaron) Lindstrom; Adored grandma of Elizabeth, Casey, and Charlie; Dear sister to the late Judith (Al) Sevcik; Cherished aunt of Julie (Donald) Willett; Loved great aunt of Matthew and Andrew. Visitation will be Monday, July 15, 2019 from 3-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home (Corner of NW Hwy and Rand Rd.). Visitation will continue on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 9-11am. Procession will go from Oehler Funeral Home to All Saints Catholic Cemetery for the committal service. In lieu of flowers, please take a moment each day to tell someone how important they are to you.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 14, 2019