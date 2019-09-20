|
Susan G. Casica, 54, a lifelong resident of Elk Grove Village and an employee of Grand Prairie Transit, passed away September 18, 2019. Susan was the beloved mother of Adam M. Rowe, loving stepmother of Matthew and Christopher Rowe; cherished daughter of Anthony J. and the late Patricia Casica; dear sister of Cheryl A. (Bill) O'Malley, Joseph M. (April) Casica, and the late Anthony J. Jr. A visitation will be held Saturday, September 21, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Interment at St. Michael Cemetery, Palatine. For more info, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 20, 2019