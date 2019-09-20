Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:30 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL
View Map
SUSAN G. CASICA

SUSAN G. CASICA Obituary
Susan G. Casica, 54, a lifelong resident of Elk Grove Village and an employee of Grand Prairie Transit, passed away September 18, 2019. Susan was the beloved mother of Adam M. Rowe, loving stepmother of Matthew and Christopher Rowe; cherished daughter of Anthony J. and the late Patricia Casica; dear sister of Cheryl A. (Bill) O'Malley, Joseph M. (April) Casica, and the late Anthony J. Jr. A visitation will be held Saturday, September 21, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Interment at St. Michael Cemetery, Palatine. For more info, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 20, 2019
