Susan Gilbert Seigle of Chicago passed away on Tuesday, July 9 of natural causes following a stroke. She was 76. Susan was born in Alma, Michigan, raised in Flossmoor, Illinois, and educated at the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools and The University of Michigan. She worked at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs in the 1960s and 1970s, and championed causes related to women's rights and Judaism throughout her life. She raised her family in Elgin and East Dundee, Illinois and later moved back to Chicago. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Harry Seigle; her three sons, Benjamin, Max, and Joe; three daughter-in-laws, Rebekah Scheinfeld, Marni Seigle, and Camille Seigle; two grandchildren, Phoebe Seigle and Lora Seigle; and her siblings Tom Gilbert of Flossmoor, Illinois and Nancy Carson Lasin of Highland Park, Illinois. A memorial service will be held at 2:30pm, Thursday, July 11 at Chicago Sinai Congregation, 15 W Delaware Place in Chicago. A burial service will follow at 5:30pm at Bluff City Cemetery, 945 Bluff City Blvd, in Elgin. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan Chicago or The Community Crisis Center of Elgin, IL. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservice.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 10, 2019