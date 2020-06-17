SUSAN J. DAHLSTROM
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SUSAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan J. Dahlstrom, 77, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Grayslake, IL. She was born July 29, 1942 in Chicago and had been a longtime resident of Naperville where she created a beautiful and loving home for her husband and two boys. Susan adored her family foremost, enjoyed tennis matches and lunches with friends, beach vacations in Fort Myers where she fed the birds and collected shells, and especially loved a good shopping spree. Susan is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ted Dahlstrom; 2 sons, Michael Dahlstrom and James Dahlstrom; and 2 grandsons, Mark and Jack. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. Memorial contributions can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at http://www.burnettdane.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved