Susan J. Dahlstrom, 77, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Grayslake, IL. She was born July 29, 1942 in Chicago and had been a longtime resident of Naperville where she created a beautiful and loving home for her husband and two boys. Susan adored her family foremost, enjoyed tennis matches and lunches with friends, beach vacations in Fort Myers where she fed the birds and collected shells, and especially loved a good shopping spree. Susan is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ted Dahlstrom; 2 sons, Michael Dahlstrom and James Dahlstrom; and 2 grandsons, Mark and Jack. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. Memorial contributions can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at http://www.burnettdane.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.