|
|
ROLLING MEADOWS - Susan Jane Koller (nee Mulcahy) passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the age of 71. Loving wife of the late Frank Koller; beloved daughter of the late Jim and Alice Mulcahy; devoted mother of Scott (Suzy) Newman, Michael (fiancee Carmen) Newman, and Meghan Ransone; cherished grandmother of Danny, Tommy, Molly, Dylan, Liam, Caleb, Matt, Josh, Emma, and Ashleigh; dear sister of Kathy (Bruce) Timms, Jim (Cyndi) Mulcahy, Karen (Bill) Sanders, and Kevin (Kathy) Mulcahy; and is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Susan retired from United Airlines after 20 years of service and currently worked for Northwest Community Hospital in the cardiac rehab department. She was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Susan loved to travel, but her greatest joy in life was to be Mimi to her beloved grandchildren. Susan was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 3:00 - 8:00 pm at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Rd., Elk Grove Village, IL. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, 10:00 am at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 700 South Meier Road, Mount Prospect, IL. Interment Memory Gardens. Memorials to Northwest Community Hospital Cardiac Rehab Department, 800 W. Central Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Visit Baue.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 25, 2019