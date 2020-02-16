Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
(847) 824-5155
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
100 S. School St.
Mt. Prospect, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SUSAN JUMP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUSAN K. JUMP


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUSAN K. JUMP Obituary
Susan K. Jump of Park Ridge and Prospect Heights, IL. Was born on December 19, 1942 to the late William and late Bernice Heiderman and went to be with her Lord February 12, 2020. Susan was the beloved wife of Ron Jump; caring step-mother of Shirley (late Bobby) Barrett, Dan Jump, Theresa (Jeff) Bartodziej and the late Ronnie (Sandy) Jump; part-time mother and grandmother of Crystal, Carie, Kellie, Dustin, Chelsea, Brian and the late Eric; dear great grandmother of 6. Retired nurse and worked at Sims Bowl in Des Plaines, IL. Was known as Twiggy. Visitation Friday February 21 from 3-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home 2099 Miner St. Des Plaines, IL. Lying instate Saturday February 22 from 10am until time of service 11am at St. Paul Lutheran Church 100 S. School St. Mt. Prospect, IL. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to . Funeral information 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUSAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -