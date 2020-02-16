|
Susan K. Jump of Park Ridge and Prospect Heights, IL. Was born on December 19, 1942 to the late William and late Bernice Heiderman and went to be with her Lord February 12, 2020. Susan was the beloved wife of Ron Jump; caring step-mother of Shirley (late Bobby) Barrett, Dan Jump, Theresa (Jeff) Bartodziej and the late Ronnie (Sandy) Jump; part-time mother and grandmother of Crystal, Carie, Kellie, Dustin, Chelsea, Brian and the late Eric; dear great grandmother of 6. Retired nurse and worked at Sims Bowl in Des Plaines, IL. Was known as Twiggy. Visitation Friday February 21 from 3-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home 2099 Miner St. Des Plaines, IL. Lying instate Saturday February 22 from 10am until time of service 11am at St. Paul Lutheran Church 100 S. School St. Mt. Prospect, IL. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to . Funeral information 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 16, 2020