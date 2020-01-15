Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SUSAN MEYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUSAN KAY MEYER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUSAN KAY MEYER Obituary
MOUNT PROSPECT - Susan Kay Meyer, nee Wingert, age 74. Beloved wife of Lee Meyer. Loving mother of Jennifer (Dan) Delporte, Jim (Amy) Meyer, Jessica (Larry) Kane. Cherished grandmother of Meghan and Kevin Meyer, Kyle and Colleen Kane. Fond aunt of several. Dear sister-in-law of Mace Meyer. Preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Jean Wingert, and her sister Ellen (the late Justin) Vazzano. Visitation Thursday, 3:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., Mount Prospect. Visitation Friday, 10:00 A.M., until Funeral Service, 11:00 A.M, at the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUSAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -