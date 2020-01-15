|
MOUNT PROSPECT - Susan Kay Meyer, nee Wingert, age 74. Beloved wife of Lee Meyer. Loving mother of Jennifer (Dan) Delporte, Jim (Amy) Meyer, Jessica (Larry) Kane. Cherished grandmother of Meghan and Kevin Meyer, Kyle and Colleen Kane. Fond aunt of several. Dear sister-in-law of Mace Meyer. Preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Jean Wingert, and her sister Ellen (the late Justin) Vazzano. Visitation Thursday, 3:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., Mount Prospect. Visitation Friday, 10:00 A.M., until Funeral Service, 11:00 A.M, at the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 15, 2020