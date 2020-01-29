|
Susan Kay "Sue" Shannon (nee Lumpp), 61, of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Port Barrington, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. Beloved wife of James P. Shannon. Loving daughter of William P. and Evelyn E. Lumpp (nee Oehlerking) of Arlington Heights. Dear sister of William P. Lumpp, Jr. (Lynn Koziol) of Twin Lakes, WI and Barbara Folkes of Schaumburg. Fond aunt of 2 nieces and 2 nephews; and 3 great-nieces and a great-nephew. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Illinois. Memorials may be sent to the in Sue's name to 2015 W. River Rd., Suite 245, Tucson, AZ 85704 or call Denis Cournoyer () at 520-276-1658. Cremation was handled by Desert Sunset Funeral Home in Tucson, AZ.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 29, 2020