Daily Herald Obituaries
SUSAN KRUK


1924 - 2020
SUSAN KRUK Obituary
WHEELING - The visitation and funeral service for Susan Kruk (nee Daly), 96, of Wheeling since 1956, will be private family. Susan was born March 22, 1924 in Chicago, and she passed away April 4, 2020 in Lake Zurich. Beloved wife of the late Edward T. Kruk, loving mother of Edward (Deb) Kruk and the late George (Lynn), the late Judith (late Fred), the late Michael and the late Terry; loving grandmother of Dawn, Michael (Fran), Kelly, Brian (Sarah), Tommy (Aubree), Brad (Brittany), Ann (Bill), Kevin, Shawn and Patrick; loving great-grandmother of Christina (David), Nicole (Joey), Vincent, Michael, Ireland, Madison, Raymond, Emery and Poppy; dear daughter of the late Michael and Mary (nee Stewart) Daly. Most of all, her family was everything to her, and she enjoyed, and usually won, all card games. For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, at 847-540 8871 or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 6, 2020
