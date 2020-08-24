CAROL STREAM - Susan L. Jacoby (nee Groth), formerly of Maywood; Loving wife of the late Dean; Loving mom of Ashley (Lars) Johnson and Charli (Rose Di Balsamo) Jacoby; Loving daughter of the late Oliver and Frances; Dear sister of Jo Anne Wilson, Jim Schulz, Penny Latham, the late Barb Knack and the late Judy Hoefert; Loving grandma of Anders; Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews, and caring friend to many; "Go Cubs Go." Funeral Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.), Roselle. Chapel Service at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Elm Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. for the immunocompromised people only and 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. for the public. For info, 630-889-1700.