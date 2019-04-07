|
WEST CHICAGO - Susan Lynn Fors passed away peacefully Thursday, January 17, 2019 at the age of 72. Susan was the beloved wife of Philip L. Fors; loving mother of Thomas L. Fors, Jeffrey L. (Lynn) Fors, and Daniel L. (Bridget) Fors; cherished daughter of the late Ralph and the late Pearl Tischler; proud grandmother of Matthew, Sarah, Lizzy, Megan, and Ryan Fors; dear sister of Dennis (Eileen) Tischler; fond aunt of many nephews and nieces. Susan was proudly involved with Amateur Radio N9FWW and a dedicated secretary for her husband's business, Phil's Home Appliance. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Family and friends are invited to gather Saturday, April 13, 2019 for a Memorial Visitation beginning at 10:00AM and going until time of Memorial Service 11:00AM at West Chicago Bible Church, 209 S. Oakwood Ave., West Chicago, IL 60186, 630-231-1210.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 7, 2019