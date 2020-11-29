1/
Susan M. Cummings, 67, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. She was born September 14, 1953 in Libertyville, has been a lifelong resident and a 1971 graduate of Libertyville High School. Susan recently retired after 24 years at Kohl's department store and enjoyed gardening and wood crafting. Surviving are her 2 children, Jeremy (Kristin) Cummings and Stefanie Cummings; 2 grandchildren, Conor and Kurt; her father, Edward Willer and 3 siblings, Jim (Deanna) Willer, Sharon Willer and Joseph Ralph (Denise) Willer. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Willer in 2014. A visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. Libertyville, IL. Memorial contributions would be appreciated to the family as an education fund is being established for her grandchildren. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
