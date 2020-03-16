Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Walter Church

SUSAN M. GRANSEE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUSAN M. GRANSEE Obituary
ROSELLE - Susan M. Gransee (nee Kramer), age 63, beloved wife of the late Robert J.; loving mom of Sean; loving daughter of the late Francis and Norita Kramer; dear sister of Mary Ellen (John), Tim (Carol), John (Peggy), Dee Dee, Peggy (Rob) and Peter (Patty). Funeral Wednesday, 9 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle to St. Walter Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 3 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. For information, 630-889-1700.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUSAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -