|
|
ROSELLE - Susan M. Gransee (nee Kramer), age 63, beloved wife of the late Robert J.; loving mom of Sean; loving daughter of the late Francis and Norita Kramer; dear sister of Mary Ellen (John), Tim (Carol), John (Peggy), Dee Dee, Peggy (Rob) and Peter (Patty). Funeral Wednesday, 9 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle to St. Walter Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 3 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. For information, 630-889-1700.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 16, 2020