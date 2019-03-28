|
|
HANOVER PARK - Susan M. Griesemer, formerly of Franklin Park. Beloved wife of Kenneth; loving mother of Erika; caring sister of John Bernath, Sharon (John) Bongiorno, the late Jim Bernath and the late Shiela Bernath. Susan was a member of the Hanover Park Historical Committee, parishioner and volunteer at St. Isidore Catholic Church and formerly Volunteered at The Resurrection Catholic Church Food Pantry. Memorial Visitation Saturday March 30, 2019 from 1:00pm until time of service 4:00pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road), Bartlett. Cremation was private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to The Northern Illinois Food Bank, appreciated. Information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 28, 2019