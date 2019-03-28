Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SUSAN GRIESEMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUSAN M. GRIESEMER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SUSAN M. GRIESEMER Obituary
HANOVER PARK - Susan M. Griesemer, formerly of Franklin Park. Beloved wife of Kenneth; loving mother of Erika; caring sister of John Bernath, Sharon (John) Bongiorno, the late Jim Bernath and the late Shiela Bernath. Susan was a member of the Hanover Park Historical Committee, parishioner and volunteer at St. Isidore Catholic Church and formerly Volunteered at The Resurrection Catholic Church Food Pantry. Memorial Visitation Saturday March 30, 2019 from 1:00pm until time of service 4:00pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road), Bartlett. Cremation was private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to The Northern Illinois Food Bank, appreciated. Information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now