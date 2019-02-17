Daily Herald Obituaries
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
(608) 837-9054
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Albert the Great Catholic Church
2420 St. Albert the Great Drive
Sun Prairie, WI
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Albert the Great Catholic Church
2420 St. Albert the Great Drive
Sun Prairie, WI
Susan M. Halambeck, 64, of Sun Prairie, WI, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 of natural causes. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive in Sun Prairie, WI at 11:00 am with Monsignor Donn Heiar presiding. A memorial visitation will take place from 9:00 am until the time of Mass. Memorials may be made to the Sun Prairie Rotary Foundation in support of the Kindness Retreats and the Youth Exchange Program. Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI, 608-837-9054.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 17, 2019
