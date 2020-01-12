|
Susan M. Klumpp of Kenosha, Wisconsin, passed away on December 6, 2019 after battling an extended illness. Susan was born in 1940 in Joliet, Illinois. A graduate of St. Francis Nursing Academy (1960) of Peoria, Illinois, she devoted herself to a career in nursing. She spent more than 20 years working as a highly skilled RN in the emergency room of Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Illinois. She and her husband Nelson raised their family in Buffalo Grove. In 1996, Susan retired and moved to Presque Isle, Wisconsin. There she enjoyed the Northwoods - spending much of her time reading books, caring for her dogs, collecting antiques, and supporting the local arts community. She was preceded in death by her husband Nelson William Klumpp and she is survived by her brother James, her children David, Douglas, and Carolyn, and her six grandchildren.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 12, 2020