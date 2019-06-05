|
Susan "Susu" Marie Gartner (nee Painter), 78, born June 12th 1940 passed away May 25, 2019 in her home Wauconda. Loving mother of, Donna Riemer and the late Kerry Riemer, Jeffery (Margie), Darren, Julie O'Donnell (Neal). Devoted grandmother 10, Precious great-grandmother of 5. Survived by her sister Rayanne Barrett, brother Darrell (Vanessa) Painter. Preceded in death by Donald her husband, parents Raymond and Marcella, siblings Raymond Jr., Rita, Patti Jo, Dennis and beloved grandson Zachary Gartner. Susu lived most of her life in Morton Grove, worked at Gartner HVAC, loved her family, friends and Elvis most of all. She laughed often, looked at the bright side always. Susu truly will be missed, thanks for all the beautiful memories. Celebration of life service will be held at Alpine Chapel, 23153 West Miller Road, Lake Zurich, June 7th at 4pm.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 5, 2019