CAROL STREAM - Susan Marie Wenz, nee Landini, age 85. Beloved wife of the late Elmer L. Wenz. Devoted mother of David (Mary) Wenz and Kenneth (Jill) Wenz. Loving grandmother of Michael (Alexandra), Matthew, Kyle and Andrew. Caring great-grandmother of Luke, Isaac and Caleb. Cherished daughter of the late Angelo and Alice Landini. Dear sister of Lorraine Geisen and the late Joseph Landini and Lou Landini. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service, which will be Live Stream and can be watched online is on Friday at 10:00 AM at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 202 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Interment St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Schaumburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations appreciated to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 202 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg, IL 60194. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.