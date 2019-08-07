Home

SUSAN "SUE" MAZZA

SUSAN "SUE" MAZZA Obituary
Susan "Sue" Mazza, 61, left us on Monday, July 29th, 2019 in Racine County, Wisconsin. Sue was born on October 12th, 1958 in Hilton, New York. She is survived by her husband, Lou Mazza, and two daughters, Rachel and Stephanie, as well as countless family, friends, and loved ones. Services will be held on Saturday, August 10th at 1:00 pm at Oasis Christian Fellowship, located at 2070 Five Mile Line Rd., Penfield, NY 14526, with a reception to follow.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
