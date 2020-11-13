GRAYSLAKE - Susan Rose Mantonya (nee Wargo), 76, died peacefully at home on November 7, 2020. She was born Nov. 27, 1943 in Columbus, Ohio - the daughter of Louis and Helen Wargo. Small family trips and laughs with her cousins were among Sue's greatest joys growing up. As an only child (and her cousin Kit also without siblings), she often said they were like sisters, and definitely "soulmates" at heart. While employed in a civilian position at the Defense Construction Supply Center, in Columbus, Ohio, she met Lt. Robert Mantonya, who would become her husband of 47 years. Bob's military career allowed the family to visit Germany, Spain, and England, where Sue loved the castles, gardens and beautiful landscapes. Bob & Sue packed up house and kids to live in Maryland, California, and even a few years abroad in Iceland, before settling into the Libertyville, IL community. From Libertyville, Sue embraced her job as a teacher's aide at Hawthorn Middle School (1984-2003, in Vernon Hills, IL). There she loved the students, the bulletin boards she decorated for seasonal and special events, and, most of all - she loved her colleagues, the teachers. Many became her dearest friends. It was a difficult decision for her eventually to leave work, due to rising health issues. In her retirement, Susan remained empathetic to anyone in need. She was a soft target for those seeking donated clothing, household goods, and financial support - including wounded veterans, food for the hungry, battered women, March of Dimes, and, most of all, stray or rescued animals. She took great joy in being assigned a child needing gifts for the holidays, and had fun coming home to show off her selected purchases. (Her assigned little boy, this year, will get everything he needs from her family, in Sue's honor.) Later in life, Sue discovered a deep love of gardening and flowers. She could never have too many birdhouses, cute lawn statues, or hanging plants. Quietly purchasing new plants whenever one died, she appeared to have a master green thumb, making the yard her oasis. Even when she could no longer do the work physically, just being able to sit surrounded by beauty was a balm to her heart. Susan survived almost 20 years of cancer and other health issues, sometimes with heroic strength, and always reliant on her deep faith in Jesus Christ. She got just a few final years to enjoy the trees and meadows surrounding her Saddlebrook home (in Grayslake, IL) which had been a longstanding dream. She is survived by her husband, Bob Mantonya; her children, Valerie Starr, Michelle Mantonya and Michael Mantonya; cousins Kitson Steiff and Julie Greene; and her beloved rescue dog, Lily. A Celebration of Life will be arranged at a later date.







