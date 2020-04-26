Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for SUZANNE ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUZANNE (MOREY) ANDERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUZANNE (MOREY) ANDERSON Obituary
Suzanne (Morey) Anderson passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Sue lived in Carol Stream most recently, but loved her home in Huntley, IL for 20 years, after retiring in 1999 from a long career as a medical technologist at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, IL. Sue was born in 1932, to John B. and Margaret Godfrey Morey and grew up in Ada, Oklahoma, along with her adopted mother, Sue Barrett Morey and siblings, Sally (Mielke), Johnny and Mary (Wilson). Sue was a graduate of Oklahoma State (BS) and Wayne State University with a MS in medical technology. She married Anthony Anderson in 1957 and together they had four daughters, Debbie, Carolyn, Mary and Patty. She was a cherished friend, avid cat lover and rescuer and a beloved grandmother by her six grandchildren, Dan, Paul, Elizabeth, Johanna, Katie and Michael. Memorial donations may be made in Suzanne's name to Belmont Village, Geneva Road.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUZANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -