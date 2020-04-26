|
|
Suzanne (Morey) Anderson passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Sue lived in Carol Stream most recently, but loved her home in Huntley, IL for 20 years, after retiring in 1999 from a long career as a medical technologist at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, IL. Sue was born in 1932, to John B. and Margaret Godfrey Morey and grew up in Ada, Oklahoma, along with her adopted mother, Sue Barrett Morey and siblings, Sally (Mielke), Johnny and Mary (Wilson). Sue was a graduate of Oklahoma State (BS) and Wayne State University with a MS in medical technology. She married Anthony Anderson in 1957 and together they had four daughters, Debbie, Carolyn, Mary and Patty. She was a cherished friend, avid cat lover and rescuer and a beloved grandmother by her six grandchildren, Dan, Paul, Elizabeth, Johanna, Katie and Michael. Memorial donations may be made in Suzanne's name to Belmont Village, Geneva Road.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2020