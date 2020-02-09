Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
Transfiguration Parish
348 W. Mill St
Wauconda, IL
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Windridge Memorial Park
Cary, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SUZANNE BONK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUZANNE F. BONK


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SUZANNE F. BONK Obituary
WAUCONDA - Suzanne F. Bonk, age 74, was a resident of Wauconda, IL for 41 years. Suzanne was the beloved wife for 55 years of Allen; loving mother of Sue (Ray Rodriguez) Bornhorst, James (Christy), Richard (Kimberly) and Samantha (Matthew Bushroe) Bonk; cherished grandma of Allie, Anthony and Gianna; proud great-grandma of Melody and the late Michael. Suzanne was born January 4, 1946 in Chicago and passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington, IL. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 9:30 am to time of prayers at 11:30 am at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084, proceeding to Transfiguration Parish 348 W. Mill St., Wauconda, IL for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Interment will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary, IL. Information, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUZANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -