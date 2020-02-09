|
WAUCONDA - Suzanne F. Bonk, age 74, was a resident of Wauconda, IL for 41 years. Suzanne was the beloved wife for 55 years of Allen; loving mother of Sue (Ray Rodriguez) Bornhorst, James (Christy), Richard (Kimberly) and Samantha (Matthew Bushroe) Bonk; cherished grandma of Allie, Anthony and Gianna; proud great-grandma of Melody and the late Michael. Suzanne was born January 4, 1946 in Chicago and passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington, IL. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 9:30 am to time of prayers at 11:30 am at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084, proceeding to Transfiguration Parish 348 W. Mill St., Wauconda, IL for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Interment will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary, IL. Information, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 9, 2020