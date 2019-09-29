|
On Saturday, Aug. 3, Vera Suzanne "Suzy" Higginbotham Robleski, loving wife and mother of 2, passed away at the age of 73 with her family by her side in Naperville, IL. Suzy was born on March 10, 1946 in Los Angeles, CA to Vera Mary and Jasper Elledge Higginbotham. She graduated from George Washington High school in 1964. Suzy was married to Richard Robleski in 2006 and lived in Woodridge, IL for 45 years. Suzy is survived by 2 children, Gina Feldman of Joliet, IL and Bob Thompson of Austin, TX. She is also survived by her husband, 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Her brother, Ronald Elledge Higginbotham resides in Moorpark, CA. Suzanne Robleski's family is having a Celebration of Life on Friday, Oct. 4, from 6-10PM at the Downers Grove Moose Lodge.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 29, 2019