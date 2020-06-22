SUZANNE MARIE ANDRACKI
1957 - 2020
HUNTLEY - Suzanne Marie Andracki, 63, of Huntley, died surrounded by her family on June 19, 2020. Suzanne was born on May 9, 1957 in Chicago to parents Edwin and Marie (nee Kadolph) Nolan. Suzanne loved her family, and was especially fond of being a grandmother. She loved to take family trips, and could often be found playing cards with her loved ones. Suzanne is survived by her son, Steve (Marta) Schryer, her grandchildren, Tyler, Timothy, and Ariya, her siblings, Margaret Nolan, Michael (Tere) Nolan, James (Lorna) Nolan, Mark (Olivia) Nolan, and Mary (William) Wells, her nieces and nephews, Lori, Alan, Diana, Amanda, Emily, Matthew, Sarah, Anna, and Johnny She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Andracki, her parents, Edwin and Marie Nolan, and her nephew, Mark. Visitation will be on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 4p.m. to 7p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30p.m. all at DeFiore Funeral Home- 10763 Dundee Road. Huntley. Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. Mary Church. Burial to follow at Ascension Catholic Cemetery in Libertyville. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
JUN
22
Prayer Service
06:30 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
JUN
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
